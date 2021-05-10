Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.39 million.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.