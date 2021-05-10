Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $16.04

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $16.74. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 824 shares.

MGIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

