Magna International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Magna International stock opened at C$119.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$49.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.