Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of MLFNF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.