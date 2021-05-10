Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MFI opened at C$26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.20 and a one year high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.58.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

