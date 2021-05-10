Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 1,558,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,823. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

