Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.67

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 28588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

