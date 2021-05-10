Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $5.73 on Monday, hitting $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 256,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.36.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

