Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $372.00 to $408.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Martin Marietta Materials traded as high as $382.04 and last traded at $380.31, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.28.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,048 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

