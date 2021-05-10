Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRN. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Materion has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts predict that Materion will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,517,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Materion by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

