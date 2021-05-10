MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MXL opened at $36.32 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $346,420.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,013,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,871 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,782 over the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $41,691,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

