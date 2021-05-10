McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 102,310 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $20.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Comments


