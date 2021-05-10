McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 77.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $321.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.97. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $203.10 and a one year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

