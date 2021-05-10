McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.26 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

