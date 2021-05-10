McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $360.67 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $197.13 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

