McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,325,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,579,000 after acquiring an additional 563,556 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,724,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,419,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $102.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

