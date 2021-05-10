McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $86.57 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

