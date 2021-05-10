Medallion Financial Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $225.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.