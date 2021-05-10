Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 878 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $132.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $133.32.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

