Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1,663.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAR opened at $177.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

