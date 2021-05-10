Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 665.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $66.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

