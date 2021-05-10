MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,481.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9,257.30 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $746.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,758.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

