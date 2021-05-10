Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $18.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

