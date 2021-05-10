Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Sells $323,100.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

