Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. William Blair started coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merus by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $20.92. 80,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

