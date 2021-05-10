MesChain (MES) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $234,057.05 and $50,154.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MesChain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00248919 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $686.53 or 0.01190967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.08 or 0.00754752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,571.48 or 0.99872516 BTC.

MesChain’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,700,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

