MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $72.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

