Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

