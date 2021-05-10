MidasProtocol 1-Day Volume Tops $5,509.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 233.2% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,509.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00065857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00106796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00802488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.10 or 0.09053135 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.