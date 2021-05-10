Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 million-$2.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

MLSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 245,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

