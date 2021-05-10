MKM Partners Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $83.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

