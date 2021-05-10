Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of Model N stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.