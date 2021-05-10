Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $240.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries traded as high as $231.29 and last traded at $226.96, with a volume of 1226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.