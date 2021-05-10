Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.69. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74.

