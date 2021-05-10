Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.31. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.