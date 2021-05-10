MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Announces Earnings Results

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. MoneyGram International updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $8.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $622.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

