Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

MRCC stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

