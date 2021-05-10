More Coin Price Up 73% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $541,817.68 and $130,955.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00087042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00106994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00805033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.72 or 0.09134594 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

