Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $80.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

