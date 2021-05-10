Morgan Stanley Cuts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.