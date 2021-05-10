Morgan Stanley Increases WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target to $7.25

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WETF. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

