Morgan Stanley Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $101.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

