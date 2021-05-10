Morgan Stanley Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $35.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.59.

IONS opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

