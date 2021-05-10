Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $102.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

MORF opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 4,436 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $157,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,563,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,681 shares of company stock worth $22,197,010. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Morphic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

