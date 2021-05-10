Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $199.07 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

