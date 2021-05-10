MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after buying an additional 819,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

