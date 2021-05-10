Multiplier Price Hits $22.29 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and $1,353.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.29 or 0.00039395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $275.12 or 0.00486142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.00244523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $687.81 or 0.01215385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00745780 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

