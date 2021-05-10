Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit