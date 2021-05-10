Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.