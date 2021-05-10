National Bank Financial Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$27.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

