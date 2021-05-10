National Bank Financial Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.06.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
