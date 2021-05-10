National Bank Financial Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.71. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

